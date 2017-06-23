Brad Pitt Gets Close To Gorgeous Women & Pal Bradley Cooper At Glastonbury Festival

He’s still got it! Brad Pitt was surrounded by stunning women at the Glastonbury Festival on June 23, proving his charm will always have the ladies captivated. He was also joined by Bradley Cooper and other A-list stars at the highly anticipated event!

Brad Pitt, 53, appeared to be the life of the party at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival! The War Machine actor was having a blast while posing for a plethora of fan photos on June 23, making the ladies swoon with his megawatt smile. He was surrounded by several blonde and brunette beauties at the star-studded event, proving there’s no dulling his shine. At one point, Bradley Cooper, 42, even photobombed one of his candid pics and his cheeky grin was priceless! After watching Kris Kristofferson’s epic set on the Pyramid Stage, Brad was seen clapping for the incredible performance.

Both Bradley and Johnny Depp, 54, took the stage for the special occasion. The A Star Is Born actor introduced Kris to the crowd and Johnny later showed off his acting chops while performing the track “On Sunday Morning Coming Down.” It’s great to see Brad in such high spirits while enjoying a day with friends at the highly anticipated event. He was last spotted looking happy, hunky and healthy at the NYC premiere of Okja on June 8. He suited up for the occasion, having served as the executive producer for the film.

Despite his tough split with Angelina Jolie, 42, in Sept. 2016, they’ve both been doing their best to move forward as a unit. To celebrate the holidays, he recently had the kids over at his Hollywood home on June 17. “Brad wanted to spend Father’s Day just laughing and playing with his kids,” a source close to the actor told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad loves getting his hands dirty with the kids and their best times together have been outside.”

Brad and Angelina have decided to take a step back from the film industry to focus on their family. She and the kids recently flew to Ethiopia and they were all smiles while leaving LAX. Even though she’ll reportedly be sad if their custody agreement changes, we’re sure they’ll always work something out!

