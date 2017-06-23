Beyonce: Fans Go Nuts Over Reported Twins’ Names — See What Beyhivers Wanted Instead

Beyonce & JAY-Z have reportedly chosen the names Bea & Shawn for their twins, but most fans are not having it. After Blue Ivy, they wanted something equally cool. You’ll love the funny names Beyhivers would’ve chosen.

Ever since Beyonce, 35, gave birth last week, fans have eagerly been awaiting the reveal of her and JAY-Z‘s, 47, twins’ names. So when it was reported on June 21, that the Carter babies were named Shawn Jr. and Bea — after their parents — you can imagine how “disappointed” fans were by the “normal” names. And while Bea and Shawn are NOT their confirmed names — fans have nonetheless taken to social media to tell Bey and J themselves what names they SHOULD be considering for their newest additions. I mean, with a five-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy, fans are certainly expecting to be blown away by the twins’ names.

While some Beyhivers commended Beyonce and Jay for using such family-focused monikers, others were not shy about expressing just how vanilla they think those names are — especially when compared to their older sister’s name. “Shawn jr. and Bea Carter……….that’s cute but it ain’t BLUE IVY,” one Twitter user posted. Another came up with two hilarious alternatives that are ALMOST on the same level as Blue Ivy. “Bea and Shawn Carter? I liked Red Velvet and Purple Rain better,” they wrote. LOL. But for the most part, most fans are not buying that Bea and Shawn are their actual names.

“Listen i been on Beyonces twins being Shawn and Bea since yesterday. This is OLD NEWS. FAKE NEWS. I NEED BEYONCE CONFIRMATION.,” one enthusiastic fan shared. We are right there with you! We have a feeling it may be a while before Bey or Jay officially make any comments about their newborns though. After all, the little ones, who were reportedly born premature, were only allowed home a few days ago, on June 20, according to one of our Beyonce insiders. So we can imagine the new parents are solely focusing on their family at this time — not on revealing info to the press.

Did that account just say Beyoncé's twins names are Shawn and Bea? pic.twitter.com/j6k76Go4yL — Coconut Lover (@_LanaLavender) June 21, 2017

“Beyonce is happy and relieved she finally left the hospital with her new twins late Tuesday after a week in the hospital,” our insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “JAY-Z is also doing well and is happy, as their doctors approved the release of the newborns after receiving extra care post-delivery. They are now all healthy and doing well. Aw! We’re sure they’ll fill fans in on their own time.

