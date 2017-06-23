Beyonce & JAY-Z Facing New Challenges With Twins After Premature Birth — Doctor Speaks

Beyonce and JAY-Z finally got to take their twins home from the hospital, but it’s not smooth sailing just yet. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with an OB-GYN who says having two newborns is going to be a huge challenge.

Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z, 47, on June 20, and while everyone's happy and healthy now, the new parents are going to have it rough for a few months. Having already had a child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, now 4, the couple know the challenges they face taking care of a newborn. But now it's two babies at the same time. They have no idea what they're in for! It's going to take a lot of getting used to, Dr. Bruce Ettinger, MD, OB/GYN, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Now that their babies are healthy enough to go home, Beyonce and JAY-Z are going to have a new set of problems,” Dr. Ettinger told us. “Beyonce is going to need help from a professional to learn how to deal with the challenges of caring for two newborns at once. For example, when both babies are crying in the middle of the night at the same time, it will be up to her to learn how to distinguish between the cries. She’ll need to determine which baby may be in pain and in need of immediate care, while which baby may simply be hungry. She will need the help of a nurse or social worker, who can teach her and JAY-Z how they can best take care two newborns at the same time, which can be quite difficult.”

The twins (we're still waiting impatiently to find out their names) suffered from some minor health concerns after being born premature. They were being kept in the hospital to be "put under lights," likely meaning they had jaundice. That's a common condition in newborns, which causes the baby's skin and eyes to yellow. The twins are okay and perfectly healthy now!

