Beyonce’s Choreographer Knows The Name Of The Twins & He’s Trolling The Beehive HARD

OMG! Beyonce’s choreographer and creative director, Frank Gatson Jr., claims to know the names of her newborn twins with JAY-Z, but he refuses to reveal them before the parents do! What a tease.

“I know a lot more than most people, but I can’t talk about it. I even know the [twins]’ names! But [Beyonce and JAY-Z] have to be the people who announce it,” her choreographer and creative director, Frank Gatson Jr., told Us Weekly at Logo’s Trailblazer Honors in NYC on June 22. What a tease! We’ve been dying to learn the names of the twins.

As we previously told you, Beyonce and JAY-Z welcomed twins — a boy and a girl — on June 12. They have yet to confirm the news, but Beyonce’s dad, Mathew Knowles, made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday, June 18. “They’re here!” he wrote alongside a photo of a balloon-covered card. “#beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday #happy birthday.”

No names have been announced by the family yet, but Media Takeout claims that Beyonce and JAY-Z’s newest additions’ names are Shawn and Bea — after both their parents. If this is true, we’d be super happy, as they’re cute names. But we’ll refrain from celebrating until Beyonce and JAY-Z announce the names themselves.

And maybe they’ll do so soon because HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned Beyonce and JAY-Z finally took their twins home from the hospital earlier this week, after an extra week of care at the hospital. “Beyonce is happy and relieved she finally left the hospital with her new twins late Tuesday after a week in the hospital. JAY-Z is also doing well and happy as their doctors approved the release of the newborns after receiving extra care post-delivery. They are now all healthy and doing well,” our source said.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think the twins’ names are? Tell us below!