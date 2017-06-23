Bernice Burgos Parties With Her Nipples Out At The Strip Club As TI & Tiny Get Back Together

She’s at it again! Bernice Burgos is showing T.I. what he’s missing in a big way, going braless in a see-through mesh shirt. We’ve got the pic of her partying with her nipples out, right here.

What’s the point in even wearing a shirt at this point? Bernice Burgos is freeing her nipples yet again, wearing a completely see-through bodysuit for a night out at a strip club on June 22. The former reality star seemed like she wanted to compete with the exotic dancers for male attention when she flaunted her headlights for everyone to see. T.I.‘s former sidechick rocked a fishnet mesh top with a pair of camouflage pants, giving a peep show to everyone she met. She posted her look on Instagram with her hair covering her nips, but once she was out and about, so were her girls as she posted video of herself on Snapchat with her headlights on high-beam.

Maybe the 37-year-old just wanted to remind T.I. what he’s missing after he broke off their fling to be a better family man to his kids with soon to be ex-wife Tiny, 41. She’s been making plays for Chris Brown, 28, by flirting with him on Instagram and sending sexy videos to him, but so far it he hasn’t taken the bait.

Earlier in the day T.I. and Tiny put up a united front in celebrating his daughter Deyjah‘s 16th birthday, coming together as a family unit along with the teen’s mom Ms Niko. “A family affair…at our gorgeous baby @princess_of_da_south Sweet 16 party,” Tiny captioned an Instagram photo, posing alongside Deyjah and Ms. Niko, also known as Ranniqua. The Xscape singer’s three kids with Tip were on hand for the big event, and he pledged that their sons, “have an obligation to protect her (Deyjah) & ensure her safety from all hurt harm or danger.” Hmmm, T.I. and Tiny have a big family event and hours later Bernice goes out and parties with her nipples out. What a coincidence!

HollywoodLifers, which male celeb do you think Bernice will try to flirt with next?