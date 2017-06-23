Bella Thorne Holds Hands With Scott Disick As They Head To Wild Party

They’re back together again! Bella Thorne and Scott Disick hit the town for a wild night out on June 22, and they partied well into the early morning at various locations.

Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, looked like a couple once again while out in Los Angeles on June 22. The duo attended Lana Del Rey’s birthday party at 1OAk nightclub, and were photographed leaving the venue around 2:30 a.m. Then, paparazzi followed them to a nearby residence, where they continued their wild night at an apparent after-party. While leaving the club, Scott looked worse for the wear, while Bella hung close to his side by linking her arm through his as they made their way to the car. They got into the same vehicle, where they sat next to one another in the back seat and were pictured smoking cigarettes.

It’s pretty surprising to see Bella out with Scott in this sort of setting, as just earlier this month she revealed his partying ways were far too wild for her. In fact, when they were in Cannes together in May, the 19-year-old booked a flight home early because she was over Scott’s lifestyle. “Scott is really nice, sweet, charming,” she admitted to Complex. “[But] I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up…I wasn’t down. I like to go out and have fun, I love to f***ing dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me.”

After Bella left, Scott stayed in Cannes and was photographed canoodling with various women throughout the rest of his trip. Upon returning home, though, he appears to have reconnected with the Famous In Love star — she even took a sexy bikini pic in his backyard earlier this week! Bella’s been pretty adamant that the two are just friends, but this is starting to look like something more…

