Best Dressed Of The Week: Emma Watson, Bella Hadid, Kate Middleton & More

There can only be one red carpet queen — but these stars are serving up some serious style in a slew of statement looks! From Emma Watson, (who continued to promote The Circle in not one but two glam designer gowns), to Bella Hadid, who owned the edgy crown this week in Paris, see all our fave looks right here.

Emma is a pro when it comes to rocking the red carpet, and she did just that in not one but two amazing gowns. Her first look, a spaghetti-strap Miu Miu dress, featured a dainty floral print. It’s no secret that florals are a major trend this season — and we love the idea of a printed gown! Her next look was just as show-stopping as she stepped out in a Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Kate Middleton channeled herself when she stepped out for the Royal Ascot, clad in an all-white look made of lace — and although she rocked a lacy look for the event in 2016, her new dress totally elevated the trend. She looked sensational in a custom-made Alexander McQueen ensemble, which she topped off with a fascinator.

While Emma and Kate went for full on glamour, Bella looked sexy and edgy in her stylish separates as she paired an orange, high-waisted mini skirt, complete with a front zip, with matching cropped jacket, black over-the-knee boots and a bra top. The major model manages to make her edgy looks seem so effortless and cool, and she did just that in her latest look.

