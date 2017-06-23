Angelina Jolie Breaks Down In Tears Thinking About Brad Pitt Having More Custody

Angelina Jolie’s world revolves around her six kids, so it’s tough any time they’re apart. The actress still breaks down in tears thinking about her ex Brad Pitt having more custody of them in the future, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why!

Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 42, are reportedly in a better place with each other in the wake of their Sept. 2016 split. Even so, she’s still coming to terms with the reality of not having her children around all the time — given how things can change with their custody agreement. “Angelina’s not at all comfortable with the idea of being separated from her kids, just talking about it can make her cry,” a source close to the By The Sea actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s hard for her to imagine Brad taking them all overseas without her, she would not like it if the shoe was on the other foot. There’s a huge double standard but she doesn’t see it that way.”

Brad has been spending as much time as possible repairing his relationship with their precious kids Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 11; and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Luckily, Angelina reportedly moved into an epic abode just two miles away from Brad’s home, which gives him the opportunity to see his kids more often. The family, sans Brad, was spotted jetting out of LAX for Father’s Day and they were all smiles while together.

As we previously reported, “He’s not complaining, but he had planned to spend some time with them for Father’s Day,” a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was working on his place to make it special for them, adding a new skateboard ramp. He saw Angie’s 100 foot water slide and wanted to make his place special for them as well. Although their relationship has improved, communication is a struggle at times.”

To get their family back on track, Brad’s taking extra measures. “The kids don’t love therapy, but they know that Brad has to do it,” an OK! magazine insider claims. “[Therapy’s] allowed them to get a better sense of his issues and come to terms with what went wrong in their parents’ marriage. Brad has firmly but gently explained that no matter how much he loves their mother, they are not getting back together. He doesn’t want them to have false hopes.”

