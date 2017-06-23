Amber Rose Rubs Her Breasts & Shakes Butt In Racy New Video — For 21 Savage?

Amber Rose showed off her incredible curves in a sultry video on her Instagram! Was she trying to catch 21 Savage’s attention after they left a concert together on Thursday, June 22?

Amber Rose totally rocked it out in a sexy video of herself that promoted Sneaky Vaunt bras on Friday, June 23. She squeezed her 36H breasts together and turned around to off her amazing booty. Amber kept it cool in some chill shades and a hot black chocker that had us totally obsessed! The 33 year-old model showed off her cleavage in a plunging white top on Thursday, June 22. She was spotted leaving the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles with 21 Savage, 24, after a hip hop showcase. Amber and Savage appeared to be getting ready to jump into the rapper’s two-seater red Ferrari, according to a video from TMZ. Could they become a hot new couple?

Amber has got plenty of male admirers trying to get her attention. Chris Rock was caught commenting on one of her other steamy Instagram posts. She shook her behind while kneeling in bed in the video and captioned it, “When he’s over 6’2, has a big d*** and a lot of money.” The 52 year-old actor wrote back, “What about 2 outta 3.” Now that was smooth!

Chris has not been the only guy interested in Amber. Meek Mill, 30, has reportedly been crushing on her for ages. “Meek is super hot for Amber, he’s been flirting and hitting on her forever,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. Amber reportedly won’t even think of getting romantic with Meek because of his history with Nicki Minaj, 34. “She does love the attention though, it really feeds her ego. But she respects Nicki, and would never touch her leftovers, it would break her girl code. Amber is in a really good place right now, and she’s loving being single, being able to be her own woman,” the insider said. Is 21 Savage about to bring Amber’s single days to an end?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amber was showing off for 21 Savage?