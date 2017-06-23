Former ‘DWTS’ Pros Edyta Sliwinska & Alec Mazo Welcome Baby #2 — A Precious Girl

There’s another dancing queen in the fam! Edyta Sliwinska & hubby Alec Mazo have officially welcomed their daughter, and they’re already ‘absolutely in love’ with her. Just wait until you hear how she got her name!

Edyta Sliwinska, 36, gave birth to her and her husband Alec Mazo‘s, 39, second child and first daughter on June 18, according to People magazine. The couple, who are known for appearing in the earlier seasons of Dancing with the Stars, are already the proud parents of son Michael Alexander, 3 1/2, and now they have baby daughter Leia Josephine! Little Leia was born at 7:08 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. and measuring 20 inches long. “The new family of four are over the moon and absolutely in love with their little princess,” their rep told the publication. Aw!

The cutest thing of all though may be that Michael is the one who actually named his baby sister! “[Michael] picked the name and insisted for months that it would be baby Leia,” the rep shared. Clearly the tot is SO excited to finally be a big brother! In fact, just days before Leia arrived, Edyta posted a selfie of herself and her baby bump on Instagram featuring Michael. In the pic, Michael can be seen placing stickers on his mom’s belly. “Yep, still hanging in there…Michael even tried to bribe his baby sister with #sesamestreet stickers, but I guess she’s not ready yet😉🙃 #pregnant #pregnantbelly #waitinggame,” the professional dancer captioned the sweet image. How precious is that?

Alec and Edyta had Michael back in 2014, seven years after they tied the knot. In fact, the lovebirds are set to celebrate 10 years of marriage later this year! They wed in San Francisco in September 2007 after enjoying a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas. And while Edyta has traveled all over the world, the greatest adventure of her life has been motherhood.

“Even though I’ve been told how incredible it is to be a mom, I never imagined I would enjoy so much [of] every minute spent with my little munchkin,” the proud mama told People one week after baby Michael was born. “[Motherhood’s] been the most amazing experience of my life!” And now she gets to have that experience times two!

