Aaron Carter Lands In ER After Haters Body Shame Him Outside Of Concert

Aaron Carter was hospitalized in Syracuse on June 22 after his concert. The singer posted photos of himself in a hospital bed and then in a wheelchair. He seemed to be in good spirits, although ‘cruel’ fans attacked him for his appearance.

We’re sending our well wishes to Aaron Carter. The 29-year-old singer was hospitalized on June 22 after he performed at a HOT 107.9 concert in Syracuse. He posted photos from St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he hinted that he was treated for exhaustion. However, Aaron has not revealed why he needed medical treatment. “Lots of shows lately, had to head up to ER just to get a little check up these shows are crazy lately gotta make sure I stay strong,” he tweeted.

The singer captioned his photos with reassuring messages for his fans. “All G,” he wrote in a photo of him laying on a hospital gurney. “I’ll recover,” he added to another pic in a wheelchair. And, it looked like he recovered in time to resume his tour. Aaron later tweeted [June 23] that he was on a plane, headed to Indiana for another show.

Just before he was hospitalized, Aaron actually overheard some “fans” making cruel comments about his appearance. “I’m entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered she wasn’t realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer,” he tweeted. Then, he began replying to Twitter users who made comments about the issue. “This is body shaming,” he replied to a fan, who’s tweet was later deleted. “You guys are bullying me. I’ve already addressed my medical issues.” How harsh?

He continued to fight back with opinionated fans. “I’ve literally had the hardest week of my life, my dad past away my late sisters birthday anniversary was June 6th & people # BodyShame me,” he said. “I’m sorry I’m not fat enough. For my fake fans.” When one fan accused him of “not being very nice,” Aaron said it was because, “Your friend was gossiping behind my back. About how I look I’m in dying and need to eat four cheeseburger.” Wow.

Another fan tweeted that their friend got into a “verbal fight” with Aaron. And, he shot back with, “You mean a defaming body shaming verbal assault against someone with severe medical conditions which I’ve publicly talked about?” The singer didn’t elaborate on his “severe medical conditions.”

When Aaron put his Twitter fingers to rest, he put out one last message to all of his haters that read: “To all those who project negativity, speak cruel words to hurt others. I send you love & forgiveness. Know that All gods children are beautiful, Tall,short thick or thin.”

Regardless of his medical issues and cyber bullying, Aaron’s been dealing with the sad death of his father, Bob Carter. He passed away on May 16, but no further details were revealed. This month also marks what would have been his sister, Leslie Carter‘s 31st birthday. Aaron’s sister died in 2012 after a reported drug overdose.

We’ve reached out to Aaron for comment. HollywoodLifers, you can leave your well wishes for Aaron in the comments, below.