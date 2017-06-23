50 Cent Admits Helen Mirren, 71, ‘Turns Him On’ After Flirty Pic Goes Viral — ‘I Love Her’

He’s simply smitten! 50 Cent admitted that Helen Mirren turns him on after a red carpet photo of the duo looking cozy went viral. Read his bold compliments on the actress here!

50 Cent, 41, confessed his love for Oscar winning actress Helen Mirren, 71, when he took to Instagram to post a newspaper photo from the attractive duo’s June 20 red carpet appearance at the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco. “I think I love her man, I’m trying not to stare at her. She know she turns me on. She just has that thing (sic), you know I can’t describe it. LOL,” his caption read. See some of 50 Cent’s best photos here!

The photos of Helen and 50 from the festival went viral and show a flirty Helen holding up a prop fan while posing with 50 and adorably gazing at him. The British star looked dashing in a cream colored sheer gown that flared out at the bottom and the “In Da Club” rapper looked stylishly handsome in a classic black tuxedo. The two chatted and were all smiles for the cameras as they held onto each other. 50 was there promoting his series Power, which he executively produces.

This isn’t the first time 50 has been friendly with a British thespian. He made headlines when he made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show and invited Dame Julie Walters, 67, to touch his tongue. He seems to love his ladies and even once cheekily admitted to using his son to sometimes pick up dates. When it comes to his feelings, 50’s not shy and has been known to say both positive and negative things about the women in his life. His long feud with Vivica A. Fox, 52, also made headlines before the two patched things up after an emotional reunion.

