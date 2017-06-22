Yasiel Puig Slammed By Fans For Showboating After Blasting A Massive 3-Run Homer

Uh-oh. After Yasiel Puig took a moment to admire his 3-run home during a June 21 game, the LA Dodgers slugger got slammed by fans and opponents for being an arrogant show-off!

Chalk it up to another case of breaking “the unwritten rules of baseball.” Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig, 26, completely obliterated a pitch during the June 21 game against the New York Mets, bashing in a three-run homer off of Mets’ pitcher Tyler Pill, 27, in the bottom of the fourth. The donger was Yasiel’s 13th home run of the season and he decided to admire it as it soared over the back wall of Dodger Stadium. This seemed to rub a few Mets players the wrong way, especially when Yasiel took his time (32 seconds, which is incredibly long in baseball terms) to trot around the bases.

As he passed first, the Mets’ Wilmer Flores, 25, seemed to say something to Yasiel, which caused him to pause on his way to second to shout something back. Wilmer said he told Yasiel to simply run the bases, according to Bleacher Report, and Yasiel reportedly responded with a “F*ck you.” Yikes! If that wasn’t bad enough, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, 28, met with Yasiel when he arrived back at home. Mets’ players Jose Reyes, 34, and Yoenis Cespedes, 31, also chatted with Yasiel afterwards.

“I think there’s a way to enjoy a home run,” Wilmer said to reporters after the game, via MLB.com. “You enjoy it. You see it. But that was too much….I don’t think he knows what having respect for the game is,” Flores said. “We’re playing horrible right now. We don’t need his sh*t.” The Dodgers ultimately won the game with an 8-2 score, leaving a bad taste in the Mets mouths. They weren’t the only one salty over Yasiel’s strut, as some fans went on Twitter to drag the Dodgers slugger.

Yasiel Puig standing & admiring a HR he just hit off Tyler Pill tells you all you need to know about Puig. Flores was right. #Dodgers #Mets — Paul Lebowitz (@PRINCE_OF_NY) June 22, 2017

I'm a Yasiel Puig fan, but he needs to run when he hits a homer, not stand and look at it. If he does, expect harsh comments from the Mets. — Matt Bishop (@mattobispo) June 22, 2017

Do the Mets suck? Yes.

Is Yasiel Puig still a douchebag? Also, yes. — Shannon Garcia (@Garcias531) June 22, 2017

@Mets suck but if they don't zip @YasielPuig in the back they have less fight than I thought. Just disrespectful no matter how long a bomb — T Hannon (@tomhanny23) June 22, 2017

Yasiel had a response for the Mets and his haters. “We’ve been hitting well,” he said, according to Fox Sports, “and we’ve been hitting a lot of home runs, and if that’s the way that [Wilmer] feels, it might be result of them not playing so well.” Shade! Well, Yasiel isn’t wrong. The 8-2 walloping the Mets took was their third straight loss and the sixth L taken in their last seven games. The Dodgers, on the other hand, have gone on a six-game winning streak. This June 21 win also put them back in the lead of the National League West, inching them half-a-game over the surprisingly hot Colorado Rockies.

The Mets and the Dodgers will conclude their four-game series on June 22 (that’s tonight!) at 10:10 PM ET. Will the Mets try to get some kind of retribution on Yasiel for breaking the sport’s “unwritten rules”? Or will Yasiel notch a few more homers under his belt?

