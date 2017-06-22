DeMario Reportedly Won’t Return To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ After Scandal: ‘He’s Done’

The cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is heading back to Mexico to continue filming after production was shut down…but DeMario Jackson reportedly won’t be joining them. Here’s why.

DeMario Jackson’s name has been cleared in the Bachelor in Paradise drama, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be returning to film season 4 with the rest of his castmates. After production on the show was suspended, DeMario made headlines for allegedly taking advantage of Corinne Olympios, 24, when she was too drunk to consent. Warner Bros. launched an investigation into whether or not production should’ve put a stop to whatever happened between Corinne and DeMario, and confirmed on June 20 that “no misconduct occurred,” and that the show would resume filming. However, DeMario has still been publicly linked to the situation, and has reportedly suffered anxiety over being suspected of sexual assault, according to TMZ. Because of that, he’s decided not to return to the show, the site reports.

Amidst this scandal, DeMario has reportedly begun seeing a therapist, and fears he’ll always be associated with a ‘sex scandal,’ even though the results of the investigation say he did nothing wrong. TMZ reports that he was invited back to the show, but he’s totally “done” with it, and reportedly wants to launch a career as an on-air TV personality instead. There are disputing sources, though, who tell the site no decision has been made at this time. As for Corinne, she reportedly was not invited back. Her legal team is continuing to investigate the DeMario situation.

Meanwhile, fellow season 4 cast members like Amanda Stanton, Raven Gates, Jasmine Goode, Astrid Loch, Danielle Lombard and Robby Hayes have all confirmed via social media that they’re heading back to paradise, and many of the other contestants are hoping DeMario will join them. “They really want him to get back out there and show everyone what a great guy he is with a huge heart,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The show wouldn’t be complete without him back on it.”

