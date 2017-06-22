Rebecca Burger: 5 Things To Know About Late Instagram Model After Tragic Death

33-year-old Instagram model, Rebecca Burger, was tragically killed when a canister of whipped cream exploded into her chest on June 18. Here is everything you need to know.

1. Her death was a freak accident. On June 20, Rebecca Burger’s family took to Instagram to confirm she died at her home in France on June 18 after using a whipped cream canister that exploded and ricocheted into her throat/chest area. Rebecca reportedly suffered cardiac arrest after the accident, according to French media outlets. “This is an example of a siphon that exploded and struck Rebecca’s throax, resulting in her death,” the family explained, alongside a photo of the dispenser. “The siphon that caused her death was sealed. Do not use this kind of utensil in your home!”

2. She had a popular social media following. Rebecca was very active on Instagram, and had more than 160,000 followers at the time of her tragic death. She mostly posted photos about fitness and working out, however, she was also big on posting about traveling and food. Her YouTube account had nearly 2,000 subscribers, while she was active on Facebook, with over 50,000 followers, and Snapchat, as well.

3. She was a model for Women’s Best. Aside from just posting attractive shots to Instagram, Rebecca also did some professional modeling, particularly for the brand Women’s Best. “Rebecca was not only a great fitness figure, but a generous and kind person to work with,” the company wrote on Instagram. “Please pray for her soul to rest in peace and for her family to stay strong.”

4. She participated in fitness competitions. Since 2013, Rebecca has competed in fitness competitions around the world, according to her Facebook page. Most recently, she came in eighth place at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio.

5. You can get to know her better on her website. Rebecca didn’t only post about her travels and fitness on social media — she had an entire website dedicated to her passions. You can get to know her better through the website HERE.

