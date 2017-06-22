Will ‘The Mist’ TV Show Follow The Stephen King Book Or The Film Adaptation?

Wondering what exactly the show adaptation of the Stephen King novel will include? Here’s everything you need to know before the premiere on Spike TV on June 22.

Even if you didn’t love Frank Darabont‘s movie adaptation of The Mist from 2007, you should still give the show a chance. A true adaptation of the Stephen King book, the film explored what happened when a group of people were forced into a supermarket in a small town after a mysterious mist took over the air, creating some sort of evil. However, the film had an extremely different ending than the book did — and many did not like it.

The TV adaptation will also focus on the fear that lies within everyone and how far people would go when they panic — a topic showrunner and creator Christian Thorpe knows is relevant today and is ready to tackle. “It’s one of the reasons why I said yes to doing it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “Obviously Stephen King is a tremendous writer and a favorite of mine, but the chance to adapt one of his works, and one of the works that’s so unfortunately incredibly timely, is what sealed the deal. You couldn’t ask for a more timely metaphor for what’s going on in the world right now.”

The show will be mostly about “what people do when they are blinding by fear,” Christian revealed, adding that it’s about what happens when times get rough and everyone looks for someone to blame. Of course she is aware that many younger viewers may know the movie and not the book — and some may think of that controversial ending before tuning in. However, she loved the darker film ending, calling it “a stroke of genius.”

“I loved it. But one of the benefits of The Mist already being adapted for the big screen is that it kind of in a strange way freed me up to do our take on it and our spin on it,” she said. “For the hardcore fans, there’s already one great adaptation out there that they can go to. I see no reason to do the exact same thing once again. In a way, the fact that that movie is out there and was so well done frees us up creatively. As for where we’re ending up? Let me just say that we definitely have an ending that has an awareness of the two original endings — both the King novella and the Darabont ending.”

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching? The Mist premieres on June 22 at 10PM ET.