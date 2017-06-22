NBA Draft 2017 Live Stream: Watch The Next Generation Of Ballers Get Picked

Get ready to meet the future of basketball! The 2017 NBA Draft takes place from the Brooklyn on June 22 at 7:00 PM ET, so tune in to see which team picks Lonzo Ball, Markelle Fultz and more.

With the NBA Finals wrapped up and the Golden State Warriors basking in the glow of their championship victory, all eyes will turn to Brooklyn, New York for the 2017 NBA Draft. It’s the last bit of drama before the postseason sets in, as the next batch of NBA superstars will head to the Barclays Center in hopes of getting picked. The Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are set to make the first five picks, so basketball fans better not miss a single second of this thrilling night.

Boston, thanks to the luck of the draw of the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery (and thanks to an infamous trade with the Brooklyn Nets,) got the No. 1 Draft Pick, even though the Celtics had a pretty successful 2016-17 season. Boston ultimately traded the No. 1 pick to the 76ers for the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft and a first-round pick in the 2018 Draft (or a 2019 first-round pick.) Thus, the Celtics fans that hoped to see Markelle Fultz, 19, in Beantown green had their hearts crushed, as the player many predict to be the No. 1 overall pick is (likely) headed to Philly. That may clear the way for Lonzo Ball, 19, to fulfill the prophecy set in place by his father, LaVar Ball, 48, who said his son would wear the purple and gold of the LA Lakers.

If Markelle and Lonzo are the first and second picks, who will fill out the rest of the top 10? Jayson Tatum, 19, Josh Jackson, 20, and De’Aaron Fox, 19, are expected to fill out the rest of the Top 5. Speaking of De’Aaron, he – like Lonzo – has an outspoken father, and Aaron Fox is not too thrilled with all the attention Lonzo has gotten. “My son already ate his ass up twice,” Aaron said, per the Los Angeles Times. “[LaVar Bell] can say what he wants. I just tell him to go back and watch the film. That’s it. All that yap, yap, yapping, I don’t even got to respond to that. We played them twice. Twice his son got outplayed. ”

De’Aaron’s Kentucky took on Lonzo’s UCLA twice during their respective one-season college careers, and technically, they each walked away with a W. UCLA wont he first game, 97-92, but De’Aaron scored 20 points to Lonzo’s 14. In Kentucky’s 86-75 victory over UCLA, De”Aaron blew Lonzo out of the water, putting up 39 points while Lonzo only netted 10. LaVar wasn’t impressed. “No one is going to take De’Aaron Fox over him because of one game. It’s about your body of work, and people know what he can do.”

