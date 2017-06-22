Germany Vs. Chile Live Stream: Watch The Confederations Cup Online

Make way for the World Cup Champions! Germany takes on what may be their biggest challenger in the entire Confederations Cup: Chile! These two titans go toe-to-toe on June 22 at 2:00 PM ET so tune in to watch.

Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia might not be big enough to contain all this soccer action. The defending World Cup champions, Germany, will meet the 2016 Copa America winners, Chile, in a potential preview of the 2018 World Cup. All eyes will be on this match, so you know that both sides will look to impress when they hit the pitch. It might be the best match in the entire Confederations Cup tournament, so fans better make sure to see every single exciting moment of this match.

Germany entered the Confederations Cup late, playing Australia on June 19, after all the other competitors had set the tone for the tournament. While host country Russia quickly ascended to the top of the Group A table with a 2-0 victory over New Zealand, Chile did exactly the same. Manager Juan Antonio Pizzi, 49, led La Roja over Cameroon, as Arturo Vidal, 30, and Eduardo Vargas, 27, scored goals to give Chile a 2-0 win. Of course, the big story of the match was the video assistant referee.

This is the first tournament that FIFA is using the “instant replay” type of system and it’s already caused some controversies. Eduardo thought he had put Chile up 1-0 right before the half, but VAR determined that Vargas had been a “few centimeters offside,” according to ESPN FC. The Chileans protested this ruling, but the Refs didn’t listen, given the La Roja a reason to feel frustrated with the new system.

While Chile was left frustrated with their win, Germany felt relieved with their 3-2 victory over Australia. While many fans speculated that the Germans wouldn’t have an issue dispersing the Australians, but the squad from down under put up a major fight. The Germans, who were playing with their second-string team for this tournament, scored early thanks to a goal from Lars Stindl, 28. Aussie Tomas Rogic, 24, equaled things up at the 41th minute, but Julian Draxler, 23, put the German squad ahead, 2-1,with a 44th-minute penalty kick. After halftime, Tomislav Juric tied the game but Germany ultimately won with a 48th minute goal from Leon Goretzka, 22. If the Germans struggled to get by Australia, they may have their hands full with a very hungry Chilean squad.

Sports fans can watch every second of this game via Fox Sports coverage of the Confederations Cup (after entering in the appropriate login information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH GERMANY VS. CHILE IN THE CONFEDERATIONS CUP LIVE STREAM

