Tom Cruise Shocker: ‘Risky Business’ Co-Star Claims He Juggled ‘B*** J*** & Bible Study’ On Set

Talk about risky business! Tom Cruise has always seemed so straight-laced, but a bombshell book claims that he ‘juggled b*** j*** and Bible study’ on the set of his first huge hit.

Tom Cruise, 53, was a total enigma on the set of his first lead film role in Risky Business, as his co-star Curtis Armstrong in the 1983 sleeper hit is dishing about how he’s be studying the Bible one minute while having torrid affairs the next. In the 63-year-old’s new memoir Revenge of the Nerd, the longtime character actor is dishing on young Tom’s behavior before he became a world famous superstar. While they played high school pals in the movie, Curtis recalls he was the old man on set as, “In the summer of 1982, he was 19, about to turn 20, and I was 28.” He says that there was absolutely no doubt that Tom loved women, as he claims that it was “no secret” that he carried on an torrid affair with co-star Rebecca De Mornay, who was 23 at the time.

“He self-identified as a born-again Christian and the rumor was he had actually considered shepherding souls for a living. I could believe it. Away from the set, initially, Tom made straight arrows look like corkscrews. I would ask him at the end of the day if he would like to join us at the bar for a drink. ‘No,’ I recall him saying, ‘Got an early call tomorrow. Got to work out still, study my lines. And then I like to read the Bible a little before bed,” Curtis recalls. It turns out he split his time between Jesus and hookups!

“But then, returning late one night, I found three or four young girls — late teens, I suspect — lined up in the hall outside of Tom’s room. I remember thinking, ‘Tom’s going to be really upset if these hot girls interfere with his Bible reading.’ So I asked them, with all the stern gravitas of my 28 years, if there was something I could do to help them,” he continues.

“They just stared at me, and at that moment, Tom’s door opened and another girl came out, adjusting her hair and taking off down the hall, while the first girl in line slipped into Tom’s room. This was a young man who knew something about time management and understood how to successfully juggle Bible study and b*** j***. I went to bed alone that night thinking it served me right for not being religious,” Curtis jokes as he finishes the amazing story. Oh man, who knew Tom could be so frisky!?

HollywoodLifers, what is your favorite Tom Cruise movie?