Tom Brady Challenges Son Jack, 9, In Epic Sumo Match While On Tour In Japan

It looks like Tom Brady is now a two-sport superstar! While the New England Patriots icon and his 9-year-old son, Jack Brady, were in Tokyo on June 21, they threw down with some sumo wrestlers — and the results weren’t pretty.

Well, actually — they were. After all, this is Tom Brady, after all. The 39-year-old, five-time Super Bowl champion is a good-looking guy. His son, Jack Brady, 9, is also a spitting image of his father and he joined his dad in trying out sumo wrestling in Japan. Tom, who’s on an Under Armour promotional tour in Asia, suited up to take on one of Japan’s finest heavyweights. While the New England Patriots quarterback is used to fighting off 300-plus pound guys, he struggled to move the sumo wrestler an inch, leaving the other wrestlers there in stitches at the attempt.

Tom decided to take on a much more “manageable” opponent, as he squared off with his son. “Brady vs. Brady,” Tom captioned the photo, before dropping a sweet Highlander reference. “#ThereCanBeOnlyOne.” Once again, it would be foolish to bet against Tom Brady (just ask the Atlanta Falcons.) Still, at nine years old, if Jack is as gifted as his father, he might have channeled the New York Giants to pull off the shocking upset.

Jack was all smiles in a Boomerang video posted on June 21, as he was filmed running through a fountain in Shanghai. “We couldn’t have had any more fun,” Tom said, giving his thanks to the beautiful city for hosting them. Tom also shared a picture of him getting his chi aligned in Shanghai. “The sound of silence,” Tom said, before pointing out that he was rocking a pair of Beats By Dre headphones. Perhaps he was listening to “The Sounds Of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel?

“I am excited about the opportunity to be able to connect with the people in China and Japan, experience the incredible culture and share my love for the game with my fans,” Tom said before the trip, according to ESPN. “The tour will be rewarding for me as I experience Shanghai, Beijing and Tokyo. I hope to learn more about the next generation of athletes in Asia and to inspire them to always push boundaries through hard work, dedication, humility and perseverance both on and off the field.”

Of course, the real reward is the chance to spend time with Jack. Jack (born John Edward Thomas Moynahan) is the son of Tom and actress Bridget Moynahan, 46, who the Pats player dated before his relationship with Gisele Bundchen, 36. Jack and Tom have been spending a lot of quality time together, as they threw the pigskin together at the Tom Brady Best Buddies Football Challenge on June 2. “Proud of my song/long snapper tonight,” Tom said in a video of them sharing a sweet hug. Awww.

Aren’t Tom and Jack the cutest, HollywoodLifers?