Tiny Vs. Bernice Burgos: She Wants T.I.’s Former Sidechick Banned From BET Awards

It’s Tiny’s time to shine at the BET Awards, and she’s not letting anyone step in her spotlight — especially Bernice Burgos! Tiny’s trying to get Bernice banned from the awards show, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY.

Everyone and their mother are beyond excited for the BET Awards on June 25, and for one particular reason: Xscape is reuniting! The members of the legendary band have kept their music on the back burner for over a decade, but Tiny, 41, and crew are back and better than ever. Obviously, Tiny wants to focus on that glory, and not her drama with estranged husband T.I.’s former sidechick. If Bernice Burgos, 37, shows her face at the BET Awards, it’s going to ruin her night, the source told us!

“Tiny has a lot of nerves over this BET performance. It’s [Xscape’s] first performance in 15 years — she can’t help but have some anxiety. She wants everything to be perfect and drama free. Obviously, there’s only so much she can control, but one thing that she can do is try to have Bernice banned from the awards show,” the insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows Bernice is thirsty enough to show up there just to get associated with her and she does not want that. She’s made her wishes to have Bernice blocked from the show very clear. The producers haven’t made any promises but it’s safe to assume they will accommodate Tiny. She’s the star, not Bernice.”

Wow! She means serious business. It would be especially awkward for Bernice to show up at the awards show considering she’s no longer seeing T.I. Of course, she has every right to be there if she wants to go. But still! It’s looking more and more like T.I. and Tiny are rekindling their relationship and healing their broken marriage. They’ve posted pics in bed together, for god’s sake!

Tiny has been working so hard making this Xscape reunion happen, so it’s more than understandable that she wants to only focus on that. The girls — Tiny, Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott — are even reportedly getting their own reality show. Nothing’s going to stop Tiny now.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Tiny’s rep for comment.

