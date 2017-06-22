T.I. Vents That Women ‘Ain’t Worth Bullsh*t’ — Is It A Message To Tiny Or Bernice?

Someone has T.I. pretty ticked off. The rapper vented via Instagram on June 22 that women ‘ain’t worth bullsh*t,’ but who is he talking about? It could be either a message to estranged wife Tiny or ex-fling Bernice Burgos.

Clearly T.I., 36, has a lot of his mind these days. It appears going back and forth between Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and Bernice Burgos has finally caught up with his sanity, as he “liked” a curious Instagram rant on June 22. The message was posted by one of those meme accounts that generate hilarious gifs and spiritual life quotes. This one in particular read, “P*ssy ain’t worth the bullsh*t it comes along with, most of the time” with disappointed emoji faces. Not only did T.I. “like” it, he also commented “#bigolefacts” and seems to AGREE with it. Could he be sending a message to Tiny or Bernice?

Right now signs are pointing to the Instagram model, who raised hell on social media after the hip-hop star reportedly dumped her. “A n*gga will do anything to impress a female for some p*ssy, is that true fellas?” she wrote, adding, “Whether it’s a celebrity of regular female, I need answers…” A source close to Bernice also told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she was “furious” because she felt like T.I. never came clean about staying in contact with Tiny. “He totally lied to her and she’s not taking it well,” her friend said. “Bernice feels like he‘s been playing her and it really hit a nerve.”

Soon after, T.I. and the Xscape singer filmed a video of themselves snuggling in bed with their children. The HOUR-long footage has fans convinced that their divorce is officially out the window and they’re back together for good. Oh, and get this! The “Live Your Life” hitmaker asks Tiny on camera if she’s been kissing anybody else and she says no! FLIRT ALERT TO THE MAX!

