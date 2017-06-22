The Weeknd Gushes Over Girlfriend Selena Gomez On Social Media: She’s A ‘Diamond’

Shine bright! The Weeknd is still head over heels about his girlfriend Selena Gomez, gushing over her beauty via social media on June 22. Taking to Instagram, he shared a pic from her breathtaking new Coach FW17 campaign and gave his seal of approval!

Love is in the air! The Weeknd, 27, is still in awe of his stunning counterpart Selena Gomez, 24, and he showed his support by posting a photo from her new Coach FW17 campaign to his Instagram story on June 22. She looks absolutely flawless in her debut campaign for the brand, modeling a plethora of trendy handbags. The “Starboy” singer couldn’t help but gush over his girlfriend, captioning the glamour snap with five blue diamond emojis. Selena’s photo shoot was taken by notable photographer Steven Meisel!

The Weeknd’s sweet gesture came shortly after she swooned over him landing the June issue of Forbes on her Instagram story! Selena and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, have been going strong since Jan. 2017. After making their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala, they’ve continued to enjoy romantic dates together. The lovebirds were last spotted watching the new Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me at The Grove on June 15.

“The pair looked very happy and were inseparable. The couple seemed to be enjoying each other’s company as they watched a late night screening of the new Tupac movie,” eyewitnesses told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Sparks are still flying between the pair and they plan to spend as much time together as possible — even when he hits the road. Abel’s booked for his European tour throughout late July, but he’s got something special planned!

For her birthday on July 22, Abel wants to treat Selena to a romantic rendezvous! “He’s going to be performing in Paris on the actual day,” a source close to the “Starboy” singer tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “He has a whole week off before his next concert in Canada — so he’s going to fly her out to France, wine her and dine her, then spend a few super romantic days together.”

