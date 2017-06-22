‘The Night Shift’: Scott Wolf On Season 4 Theme, Scott & Jordan’s ‘Tension’ & More

The hospital was left in shambles when season three of ‘The Night Shift’ ended — and season four will pick up right after. HollywoodLife.com spoke exclusively to Scott Wolf about what’s next.

“Everything was a little thrown into chaos” when we last saw it, Scott Wolf reminded HollywoodLife.com exclusively when promoting the new season of NBC’s The Night Shift. “When pick up season four, and only 48 hours have passed. We’re trying to gather what’s happened in the mean time. All of the stuff that was up in the air last season, is really still swirling. As we move into the season, the hospital is back with a lot of unfamiliar faces and a lot of questions as to what the hospital is going to look like.”

The actor, 49, then added that Scott feels while he’s devoted to the hospital, he’s still not happy about Topher being thrown out — but it’s time to put his career before all else. “Through his own desire, he’s become a much more vulnerable person. Part of that, he likes — he likes being a part of the hospital, but part of it is unsettling and distracting and confusing. He thrives on being a surgeon and a great one.”

However, that doesn’t mean that personal aspect of his life will be completely gone. Scott confirms that Annie will be back this season and that they are still together. “That relationship has been complicated from the start and increasingly complicated because of rehab. But yeah, I think the way we see Scott with Annie is affected by this need that he has to just be committed to his work life in a way,” he said. That also transfers to Scott and Jordan, who may or may not have started looking at each other in a more-than-friendly way at the end of last season.

“The tension will never completely go away [with them]. They’re drawn to each other. There is some feeling like neither one of them are entirely sure that their relationship has been given its full altitude,” Scott admitted about Jordan and Scott. He also added that in the show, once two characters are together, the writers keep that tension alive — even when they’re not anymore. And that’s definitely the case with Jordan and Scott. “It’s very much alive. Even if they’re moving away from each other and maybe even toward someone else, it always comes back to, ‘How does that affect the other person?'”

Scott also added that this season, like in the past seasons, will have a strong military theme, and there are actually real veterans and real doctors on the writing staff to make everything accurate. “Every actor, other than the core cast, are all veterans. We’re in the society where the care of all our veterans is so important, and we’re all really proud to be telling stories about it — stories that celebrate it and show the difficulties of it. It’s not just about the service but also what happens when men and women come back home,” Scott added. “The word that comes to mind when thinking of season four is ‘sacrifice.’ All of these characters are sort of dealing with what sacrifice means in their own lives.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you want to see in season four? The Night Shift returns on June 22 at 10PM ET.