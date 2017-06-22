Three Tween Girls, 12, Die In Tragic Suicide Pact & Their Remote Town Reels

This is SO devastating! At just 12 years old three girls in Canada took their own lives after entering a shocking suicide pact. Now, their Wapekeka First Nation town has declared a state of emergency as they fear more girls were involved in the pact!

Jenera Roundsky, 12, tragically killed herself on June 13, which made her the third young girl to commit suicide in the Wapekeka First Nation in Canada this year. As a result, the town, which has a population of about 400 people, has declared a state of emergency following a town meeting on June 20, according to CBC. Janera and other girls reportedly made a suicide pact in the town last summer, with the first two girls following through with the agreement in January. Jolynn Winter, 12, was the first girl to kill herself, as she died on Jan. 8. Fellow 12-year-old Chantel Fox committed suicide just two days later on Jan. 10.

Jenera died after she texted a friend to say goodbye from an outdoor hockey rink. Wapekeka band manager Joshua Frogg, told the news outlet last week that Jenera was sent away to a mental health facility earlier this year after the other girls’ deaths. However, she returned home to Wapekeka just a few weeks ago — even though community leaders didn’t think she was ready yet. “There was no plan of care, there was no safety plan for her,” Joshua said. “We don’t have enough personnel to keep watching people on a 24/7 basis that are at high risk, we try, but we just don’t have the resources.”

Almost 40 young people in the community are considered high suicide risks, CBC reports, which represents almost 10 percent of the community’s entire population. The town is hoping the state of emergency they recently issued will help. Wapekeka is requesting immediate help from Ontario, which is nearby. They wish to receive funding and aid from the large Canadian city. The town has been promised help in the past, but not enough help has ever been delivered, according to Joshua. “We’ve been in crisis since January,” he added. “Today we’re in shock, in mourning. It’s just very, very sad.”

