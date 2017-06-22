Lamar Odom Blasted By Stephen Smith: He Was ‘On Crack’ When Phil Jackson Hired Him

Stephen A. Smith just Stephen A. Smith-ed Lamar Odom! During an anti-Phil Jackson rant, Smith said that Odom was ‘on crack’ when Jackson brought him on to the Knicks in 2014! ‘I’m going to lose my mind’, Smith said. And, he may have done just that…

Tell us how you really feel, man. Stephen A. Smith, 49, is very well known for his comical and loud outbursts on ESPN’s First Take [June 22]. But, this one takes the cake. While he and Max Kellerman, 43, went head-to-head, discussing all of the reasons Phil Jackson, 71, isn’t the greatest NBA President, Smith unleashed his inner beast on Lamar Odom. “The stuff that this man [Jackson] has done since he has been the executive of the New York Knicks… His very first move as the executive was to sign Lamar Odom, who was on crack!”, Smith shouted. Tiny beads of sweat were clearly visible on his forehead. [WATCH, below]

And, his anti-Jackson tangent went on. Before Smith even pulled out the “crack” statement, in all fairness, he warned Kellerman that he was about to go off. “I’m going to lose my mind. I ain’t going to be able to do the rest of the show, I’m telling you right now,” he began. “It comes out of my mouth. I’m not going to be able to control myself; I’m barely able to right now.” LOL.

Although Smith took a brutal shot at Odom, he got it together and dropped this line. “I love Lamar Odom the person, and God bless him. We’re wishing nothing but the best…” And, then he turned back into his usual self when he addressed Kellerman with, “Look man, you’ve got to be kidding me!”

Smith wasn’t the only one with the Jackson-Odom shade. Adding fuel to the fire, Kellerman joked, “[Who was on crack?], Phil or Lamar?” The anti-Jackson rant was extremely timely, seeing as he’s being blasted for admitting that he’s been taking calls to trade Kristaps Porzingis, 21, the team’s top power forward.

Jackson signed Odom to the Knicks in 2014, for the 2015 season. And, as you may know, Odom was married to Khloe Kardashian, 32, and in the midst of his substance issues at the time. Not long after, [in Oct. 2015], he was found unconscious inside of a Nevada brothel, where he fell into a coma. After his hospital stint, Odom’s NBA career came to an indefinite close.

