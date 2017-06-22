Senate Defunds Planned Parenthood In New Healthcare Bill

After months of waiting, the Senate finally revealed what’s in their Obamacare replacement bill, and it’s devastating for women’s rights. The government is proposing to defund Planned Parenthood for an entire year.

Congress decided to reveal the contents of their controversial Obamacare replacement bill draft on June 22, and some of the provisions are downright startling. The proposed healthcare bill will end funding, including Medicaid, to Planned Parenthood for one year. It’s an incredible blow to women’s healthcare, and leaves thousands of women who rely on the low cost clinics for basic medical necessities completely vulnerable. The defunding also alienates the members of Senate, including many Republicans, who are pro-choice. It’s enough to potentially spark a revolt against the bill in the GOP.

It’s important to note that this is still a draft of the healthcare bill. Nothing is set in stone at the moment, as the proposal needs to pass through Congress. While defunding Planned Parenthood has been on the table for a long time, even sparking a government shutdown in 2013 over the argument (Hey, Vice President Mike Pence), there is language in another part of the bill that could foil the bill in Senate, The Washington Post pointed out. Conservative, anti-abortion groups could oppose the bill because it removes part of the failed House bill restricting federally subsidized insurance from covering abortions.

The new healthcare bill is likely to go through many more changes before hitting the Senate floor. This is a discussion draft, meaning content may be removed or added over the next week. Republican Senators are aiming for a vote by June 30. Even if Senate passes the bill, it still goes to a much more conservative House for review. If the House passes the bill, it goes to President Donald Trump‘s desk for review. Whether or not he’ll sign it into law remains in question. The president called the House’s previous American Health Care Act (AHCA), which failed on the floor, too “mean” and had asked for a “more generous bill.” Trump also reportedly called the bill a “son of a bitch,” whatever that’s supposed to mean, according to a source who spoke to CNN‘s Jim Acosta.

