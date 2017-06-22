Senate Wants To Defund Planned Parenthood & Women Are Outraged, Livid & Scared

After the Senate revealed their ultra secretive healthcare replacement bill, women were terrified to learn that it includes defunding Planned Parenthood for one year. Without Planned Parenthood, 2.4 million women lose access to healthcare. They’re not going to keep quiet about this injustice!

The Senate’s proposed Obamacare replacement bill, made public on June 22, includes a drastic cut to Medicaid. And with that, Medicaid funding is withdrawn from Planned Parenthood for one year. Without that federal funding, many Planned Parenthood clinics are going to be forced to shut down entirely. It’s a devastating blow coupled with the fact that the clinics are already struggling, and some states, like Texas, only have a handful of locations despite being massive. Women depend on Planned Parenthood for affordable health services, including breast exams, cancer screenings, birth control, IUD insertions, and general gynecological exams. If they don’t have a doctor to turn to, they can go to Planned Parenthood for judgement free and affordable care.

And yes, Planned Parenthood does provide abortions. But the reality is that abortions only make up less than 10% of their services. Additionally, the abortions are not federally funded. Draining money from Planned Parenthood is a misguided and misinformed move by conservatives who do not understand how the organization actually works. The pro-life are so focused on their cause that they don’t realize how many lives may be lost by this part of the healthcare bill.

In January, millions of women and men protested across the nation in defense of women’s rights, and that includes many of the 2.4 million women who access Planned Parenthood. They raised their voices in unison to let the government know that they’ll fight tooth and nail to protect themselves. With Planned Parenthood potentially being defunded, they’re doing so again. Protestors are flocking to the streets, and onto Twitter. Women are scared, they’re angry, and sadly, not even shocked this is happening:

@PPact @SenatorCantwell @PattyMurray planned parenthood was there for me when I was too scared to talk to anyone else. Help the 2.4M — Elaine Sullivan (@ellychai92) June 22, 2017

If Medicaid gets cut or isn't allowed to fund plannedparenthood I'm honestly screwed. I'm actually terrified. #healthcarebill — Daddy Bri (@Champagne_Bri) June 22, 2017

By defunding Planned Parenthood, #Trumpcare threatens the health of 2.5 million people, many of whom rely on PP as their only source of care — ACLU National (@ACLU) June 22, 2017

Senate GOP approves of Viagra, but wants to defund Planned Parenthood. Further proof Republicans don’t actually know where babies come from. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) June 22, 2017

Defunding Planned Parenthood paves the way to child neglect/abuse. Which GOP must know. Brutal & cowardly. — Diannn (@bliss501) June 22, 2017

Will defund Planned Parenthood for one year by kicking the women's health organization out of the Medicaid program. Pathedic #healthcarebill — KyleCorpus (@KyleCorpusXD) June 22, 2017

Who came up with the TERRIBLE! Idea to de-fund @PlannedParenthood? #WhatKindOfMoron That person should never be allowed to have sex again. — Tela Madrone (@TelaMadrone) June 22, 2017

