Scott Disick Is A Doting Dad To Mason & Penelope After Reuniting With Bella Thorne

Scott Disick was on his parenting A-game while taking kids Mason & Penelope out to eat. Showing his soft side, the star carried a tired P, & totally melted our hearts! Maybe Bella Thorne isn’t a distraction after all!

While Scott Disick, 34, may be hooking up with a teenager, at least he’s still a doting father to his and Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 38, kids: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign Disick, 2! In fact, the father-of-three was spotted on June 21 taking Mason and P out to lunch in LA, and the threesome looked BEYOND adorable! At one point, Scott even carried his little girl in his arms as she was seemingly too exhausted to walk on her own — aw! Is it just us or are these total dad goals? Even cuter, the kids looked super happy to be by their father’s side!

Scott, Mason, and Penelope were all dressed casually for their outing with Scott rocking a gray T, navy athletic shorts, and white slip-on sneakers. Mason had on knee socks, printed shorts, and a USA Olympics T-shirt while little P wore flip flops, a plain white top, and athletic shorts. Their super cute day date comes after news broke that Scott and one of his Cannes hookups Bella Thorne, 19, have rekindled their relationship. If you think these two make an usual pairing, you’re not alone, but apparently they really enjoy spending time together — after all, they’ve been doing a lot of that lately!

Not only did the two allegedly hookup in Cannes — and photos were taken of the two getting SUPER cuddly on a yacht — but earlier this week, on June 20, the Famous in Love actress posted a photo of herself with a burger, which appears to have been taken in Scott’s backyard. In Cannes, after getting close with Bella, Scott was then spotted with other bikini-clad women, which apparently upset Bella. Scott turned on the charm though and reportedly “won her back” with apology texts and gifts.

“About a week after the film festival ended Scott started bombarding Bella with apology texts and flowers,” a Bella insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He sent her every color of rose possible, even special rainbow ones because he knows she’s into the whole unicorn thing. He put a lot of thought into it and said all the right things. He apologized for everything and blamed the alcohol like he always does. Bella is very forgiving and Scott can be very charming so it’s not that shocking she’s hanging out with him again.”

But apparently, despite flaunting her bikini body in Scott’s backyard this week, the actress is set on just being “friends” with the self-confessed sex addict. “Bella says it’s strictly a friend thing with Scott now,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She swears she’s not interested in hooking up with him ever again.” Either way, as long as Scott isn’t ignoring his fatherly duties, we don’t think it really matters WHO he’s hooking up with! Clearly he’s still making time for his adorable kids.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Bella and Scott have been hanging out again lately? Do you like seeing them together or are you so over it?