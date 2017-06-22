Rosé Deodorant Is A Thing, Which Begs The Question — Has Rosé Become Too Extra?

Hold on to your hats, because rosé deodorant is officially a thing. Just when we thought there was nothing left to infuse rosé with, we were proved wrong, which begs the question, has rosé become too extra? VOTE!

It’s no secret that rosé has taken over the entire world and it is the go-to summer drink for basically everyone. Between The Hamptons having a rosé shortage, (yes, this is true), to making Rosé Day a national holiday, to infusing rosé into absolutely everything from gummy bears to perfume — we thought we were over this phase. We were wrong. Rosé deodorant is officially a thing and we have to wonder — has rosé become too extra? VOTE and let us know what you think.

Native Natural Deodorant just launched a new limited edition for summer Brunch scents collection and yes, rosé is one of them. The three brunch flavored deodorants don’t contain parabens or aluminum and come in 3 scents: Rosé, Sangria, and Mimosa and each bar retails for $12 or the Brunch Sample Box is $30 for all three. While we love the organic and natural deodorant brand, we have to stop and think about how much rosé is just too much?

It doesn’t look like the rosé craze will stop anytime soon, and in fact, it’s only growing. Just recently we saw The Fat Jewish stopping rush hour traffic in the middle of NYC to celebrate National Rosé Day in a pink convertible while splashing rosé all over the place. Crazy, but equally hilarious. While we do think rosé has become way too extra, we have to admit we love to hate it.

What do you guys think of the rosé trend — do you think it’s gotten out of control? VOTE.