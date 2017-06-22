No sad songs here! Rita Ora debuted the music video for her single ‘Your Song’ today, June 22, and we can’t stop watching it. Watch the British songstress take over London in the epic visual!

Rita Ora, 26, is a woman on a mission in her music video for “Your Song,” and we’re obsessed. She drives around the London town, looking super sexy in a fishnet shirt and red lipstick, and somehow she even pulled off a pair of baggy beige pants. The bubbly track, which Rita collaborated on with Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac, is all about forgiveness and moving on, and we’re probably not alone in thinking it’s the perfect anthem for summer. You can watch the new video above and make sure to let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Fans are already freaking out over the new video, which is Rita’s first in years (“Body on Me” with Chris Brown came out in August 2015.) “I’m so proud of my girl! She did that!,” one fan tweeted, and we have to agree. Another added, “@RitaOra looks f***ing amazing in the #YourSong video,” with heart eye and fire emojis. Yeah, she certainly does look incredible! If you’re totally digging Rita in the video, make sure to check her out on ABC’s new show, Boy Band, which premieres June 22!

Rita teased the video, which was filmed in Vancouver, Canada, on social media a few days before it dropped, sharing snapshots from the set of the video. “It’s a London ting,” she wrote. Good enough reason to move there, if you ask us!

#YOURSONG video coming soon. It's a London ting 🇬🇧 soooooo excited!!! A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the music video for “Your Song?” Tell us if you love it, and don’t forget to click through the gallery for more pics from the visual!