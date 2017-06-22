Rihanna Helped A Fan Get Over A Breakup & The Internet Is Losing It

If singing doesn’t work out for Rihanna…she can always take up a career as a therapist! The singer proved she is the BEST at giving advice by talking a fan through a difficult breakup on Twitter. See the exchange here!

Rihanna, 29, loves her fans, and she proved just how dedicated she is to them by taking time out of her day to answer one loyal follower’s direct message on Twitter. The fan asked Rih how she got over her first heartbreak, and she responded 12 hours later with the greatest advice. “Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself!!” she wrote in the message, which the fan shared on Twitter afterward. “Cry if you have to, but it won’t be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that You are!!!!”

Ummm…could that response be more perfect?! Fan immediately started flooding the social media site with their excitement over the exchange. Hundreds of people commented on how sweet it was of RiRi to take the time to answer the message, while many others also sent their own advice and well wishes to their fellow Rihanna fan. “She is amazing. I hope her words bring u peace,” one person wrote. “I’m in the same situation & tbh don’t even know how to be ok with it. #RihannaNavy is with u.” It’s so amazing to see this fanbase AND their leader come together when things are tough!

Obviously, Rihanna has been through the ringer when it comes to relationships — her troubles with Chris Brown, 29, went public after it was revealed that he physically assaulted her before the Grammy Awards in 2009. She dealt with heartbreak from that relationship again after the two got back together, then broke up, in 2012-13. Plus, of course, there’s her constant on/off romance with Drake, 30, which was hot and heavy last summer, but ended after just a few months. It certainly looks like she’s learned from all her troubles in love, though!

