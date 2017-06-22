Rihanna ‘Not Surprised’ Drake Is Getting Close To Bella Hadid & Sent A Warning

Don’t hate the player, hate the game. Rihanna is ‘not surprised’ that Drake is getting close to Bella Hadid and even sent her a friendly warning, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Rihanna, 29, has some words of wisdom for Bella Hadid, 20, now that she’s getting cozy with Drake, 30. Not only has the “Sex With Me” singer seen (and experienced) this behavior, she’s also extending a helping hand to the supermodel so she doesn’t get crushed. “Rihanna is not surprised at all Drake is spending time with Bella,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Rihanna knows first hand what a player Drake can be. Rihanna has a lot of love for him but also knows how sweet and innocent Bella is. So Rihanna sent Bella a simple warning through text to watch out girl, don’t let him play with your heart.”

We know what you’re wondering, how did Bella and Drizzy even end up in this debacle? It all started at The Nice Guy lounge in West Hollywood. It was a relatively normal night until the brunette beauty was reportedly spotted leaving in the rapper’s car — at like 3:30am no less! The rumored couple tried to play things cool by exiting through different doors, but eyewitnesses saw that she got into the backseat of his Maybach, according to SplashNews. But hey, who could blame Drake for inviting her along for the ride? Especially after seeing her in those skinny jeans and bra-bearing crop top!

OK, so that’s what happened outside the lounge — but what about inside? WHAT ABOUT THE FLIRTING?! Relax, we have juicy info on that too. “He’s not a one-girl guy and though he was flirting with Bella all night, it wasn’t a date,” a different insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She didn’t receive any advances from Drake nor did they take it to another level. They both think that they’re attractive but dating or hooking up is not happening. They are just friends.” For now at least.

