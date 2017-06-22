Rebecca Burger: Everything You Need To Know About The Deadly Whipped Cream Dispensers

Following the freak accident of a whipped cream canister exploding and killing French Instagram model Rebecca Burger, we’ve got all the details on what you need to know about the dispensers.

This is just unthinkable! Fitness model Rebecca Burger‘s young life was struck down when a whipped cream canister exploded and a cartridge hit her in the thorax, ultimately killing the 33-year-old Frenchwoman. Could this happen to you? It’s unlikely as this is the first known case of someone dying as the result of such a freak accident. First off, the device Rebecca was using was involved gas. Typical brands of whipped cream you find in the grocery store like Reddi-Whip are powered by aerosol and come with instructions on how to prevent accidents on their labels (like keep the can away from flames and don’t puncture it with sharp objects).

Rebecca was using an Ard’Time whipped cream dispenser, a gourmet device that relies on gas capsules to pressurize the metal container, which then creates the fluffy cream. The company said that they “regret” Rebecca’s tragic accident and noted that they first became aware of the problem in their dispensers back in Feb. of 2013, when the first accident occurred. The product was subsequently taken off the market and Ard’Time says that they did a massive recall campaign that even notified over 100,000 consumers personally to stop using their canisters. So if you have one of their old dispensers, stop using it!

In Rebecca’s case, the explosion caused the cartridge/siphon inside the device to fly out like a bullet, piercing her in the chest and causing her to later die from cardiac arrest. Her family even warned of the dangerous product on her Instagram account following her untimely death. “This an example of a chantilly siphon that exploded and struck Rebecca’s thorax, resulting in her death. Do not use this kind of utensil in your home! Tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation,” they wrote showing a dismantled Ard’Time dispenser.

In a BBC report, they noted that France’s 60 Million Consumers magazine had long warned of the danger of faulty siphons, as the were responsible for over five dozen injuries since 2010. Those include broken teeth, tinnitus (ringing in the ear) and someone even lost an eye. The magazine believes Rebecca is the first person to die from an exploding container.

