Blogger Rebecca Burger’s Family Warns: How A Whipped Cream Can Killed Their Daughter

So tragic! Following the freak accident that killed French Instagram model Rebecca Burger, her family has put out a dire warning about the dangers of whipped cream canister cartridges.

The devastated family of Rebecca Burger is warning that the horrific kitchen accident that killed their daughter could happen to anyone using gourmet whipped cream canisters. The type that the 33-year-old French Instagram model was using relies on gas capsules to pressurize a metal container to create the fluffy stuff. They posted a photo of the can and its various components including a siphon that flew out of it like a bullet, striking her in the chest. “Here is an example of a cartridge/siphon for Chantilly cream that exploded and struck Rebecca’s thorax, resulting in her death. Take note: the siphon that caused her death was sealed,” they wrote in French on her Instagram page.

“Do not use this kind of utensil in your home! Tens of thousands of these appliances are still in circulation,” her family warned. There have been injuries caused by this type of device in the past, but Rebecca is believed to be the first person to die from an exploding canister. Per a BBC report, France’s 60 Million Consumers magazine has linked over five dozen injuries to the device since 2010. An editor told them, “It is, to our knowledge, the first time there has been a death from such an explosion. We knew it would happen one day.” Yikes!

The report says that the magazine has “warned readers for years about faulty connectors on the gas capsules,” and that there have been reports dating back seven years of injuries that include broken teeth, hearing loss and in one accident someone lost an eye. In Rebecca’s case the exploding cartridge hit her in the thorax, which is just between the neck and chest cavity. While paramedics desperately tried to save her on June 17 when the freak accident occurred at her home in Galfingue, France, Rebecca passed away the following day due to cardiac arrest.

HollywoodLifers, share your thoughts on Rebecca’s untimely passing in our comments.