Rebecca Burger: Instagram Model, 33, Tragically Killed By Exploding Whipped Cream Can

A famous French Instagram model named Rebecca Burger is dead after being hit in the chest by an exploding whipped cream canister. She was just 33 years old.

Rebecca Burger’s family confirmed her death in a sad Instagram post on June 21. “It is with great sadness we announce the death of Rebecca who died the June 18th, 2017 in an accident in the home. The grieving family,” the post read. The 33-year-old died in a complete freak accident — when she attempted to open a whipped cream dispenser, it exploded and ricocheted back into her chest. Her family posted a photo of a device similar to this one on Rebecca’s Instagram account June 20, and urged followers not to use them after the model’s tragic accident.

“This is an example of a siphon that exploded and struck Rebecca’s throat, resulting in her death,” the family explained. “The siphon that caused her death was sealed. Do not use this kind of utensil in your home! Several tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation.” French outlets are reporting that Rebecca received medical attention after the whipped cream explosion, but sadly, she eventually died of cardiac arrest.

Rebecca was a beloved Internet star, boasting more than 160,000 followers on Instagram. She loved sharing workout and fitness photos with her fans, and also posted a lot about travel, food and lifestyle. According to her Instagram profile, she had upcoming trips planned to Barcelona, Austria, Dubai and Zanzibar, and she worked for the fitness company Women’s Best.

“We are sorry to announce the sad news of losing this beautiful soul,” the company wrote on Instagram. “Rebecca was not only a great fitness figure but a generous and kind person to work with. Please pray for her soul to rest in peace and for her family to stay strong. We will always be proud of you Rebecca.”

