Rebecca Burger’s Best Instagrams: See Impressive Modeling Pics Of The French Superstar

Rebecca Burger was just 33 years old when she died in a tragic accident. The French model was popular on Instagram for her beautiful pics and inspirational fitness posts. Take a look her very best Instagrams!

French model Rebecca Burger died when a whipped cream canister exploded and struck her in the chest on June 18, reportedly causing her to go into cardiac arrest. Let’s remember Rebecca not for the shocking way in which she died, but for her impressive career and life, instead. Rebecca was an accomplished model and Instagram star, who inspired so many followers to get into fitness. She was a total rockstar!

Rebecca had an incredible social media following. She showed off her best modeling looks primarily on Instagram, on which she has a whopping 160,000 followers. She was popular on YouTube, too, with nearly 2000 subscribers, and amassed 50,000 fans on Facebook. She was also a hit on Snapchat. Incredible!

She modeled for the French fitness and lifestyle brand Women’s Best, and frequently flaunted her body in their workout gear on Instagram. Rebecca had an impressively fit physique. She wasn’t your typical fashion model, but was built rock hard with sculpted muscles. If a fitness brand was looking for someone to promote their products, it was definitely Rebecca. On Instagram, she often posed in just a sports bra and high-cut underwear, sometimes in yoga pants and tank tops. If that’s not inspiration to work out more, than nothing is!

She also showed off in a variety of sexy, skimpy bathing suits. She was living that modeling life! It appeared that she had a penchant for high-cut bikini bottoms and fuller coverage tops that showed off ample cleavage, through features like caging. With those washboard abs, she would’ve looked good in anything she wore! Though she generally went for black bikinis, we love the vibrant and colorful choices she made, too. One pic is a total standout, a sweet shot of Rebecca standing in a pool wearing a baby pink swimsuit with a flower tucked behind her ear. It was clear that she loved swimming and the beach. Her fans are truly going to miss seeing these beautiful glimpses of her life.

