‘Shadowhunters’ Star Emeraude Toubia & Prince Royce Are Reportedly Engaged

Young love! ‘Shadowhunters’ star Emeraude Toubia is going to be a bride after Latino music hunk Prince Royce popped the question. We’ve got details on their reported engagement.

Actress Emeraude Toubia, 28, and her hunky boyfriend Prince Royce, 28, are definitely one of the best looking couples around, and now they’re going to be husband and wife! After dating for over three years, the Latino singing sensation popped the question to the gorgeous starlet, who plays Isabelle Lightwood on Freeform’s sci-fi fantasy series Shadowhunters. According to Univision’s morning show Despierta America, the Bachata singer presented her with a $100,000 diamond ring and she said yes! The details of when and where the engagement happened haven’t been released and neither star has confirmed the news, either through reps or on social media.

Emeraude — who was born in Vancouver, Canada and raised in Texas — gushed to Chica magazine in May 2017 about the amazing relationship she has with Prince. “I think it’s really nice to have a relationship and the person that you’re with supports you and is with you at all times. It’s nice to have that balance between work, being happy and being in love,” she revealed.

The couple was first linked back in 2013 when they were seen holding hands in Miami. While they attended red carpet events together it wasn’t until early 2016 that they finally confirmed their relationship. The couple stepped out recently and Emeraude was caught by paparazzi sporting a massive solitaire diamond ring on THAT finger, prompting rumors that the couple were engaged. Hopefully she’ll confirm her betrothment before Aug. 13, because she’s going to be appearing at the Teen’s Choice Awards where Emeraude is up for Choice Sci-Fi TV Actress. With a rock as massive as the one she’s been wearing, there will be no hiding that she and Prince are getting married!

HollywoodLifers, send your congratulations to Emeraude and Prince in the comments below.