Prince Harry: Determined To Have An ‘Ordinary Life’ & Not ‘Completely Cut Off From Reality’

Prince Harry might be royal, but he revealed he’s always wanted to keep his normal life in an eye-opening new interview! How has he kept himself grounded?

Prince Harry could have almost anything he wanted at the drop of a hat, but the 32 year-old revealed he still runs to the grocery store himself! “People would be amazed by the ordinary life [Prince] William and I live. I do my own shopping,” Harry told Newsweek in a honest new interview. He admitted that he gets occasionally afraid his cover could get blown when he’s out doing errands. “Sometimes, when I come away from the meat counter in my local supermarket, I worry someone will snap me with their phone,” he told the mag. Harry might be fifth-in-line for the throne, but he said, “even if I was king, I would do my own shopping.”

He explained that he credits his mom Princess Diana for taking him outside the royal bubble at such a young age. “My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life, including taking me and my brother to see homeless people,” he said. Diana and Harry visited a homeless shelter when he was just 9 years-old and it really opened his eyes. “Thank goodness I’m not completely cut off from reality,” he said. Harry told the mag he has been “determined to have a relatively normal life,” and added, “if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too.” Swoon! Can’t you just imagine Harry and Meghan Markle, 35, one day running out for groceries with little babies of their own?

He admitted that he wishes he could be “something other than Prince Harry,” but the monarchy has a special role to play. “It’s a tricky balancing act,” he explained. “We don’t want to dilute the magic….The British public and the whole world need institutions like it.” Harry also opened up about some of the things he wished he didn’t have to do as a prince like walking behind his mother’s coffin! He was only 12 when he had to stand with his brother and father Prince Charles in front of millions only days after he’d lost his mom. “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances,” he said.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meghan helps to keep Harry grounded?