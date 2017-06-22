‘Pretty Little Liars’ Finale Promo Pretty Much Proves This Fan Fave Isn’t A.D.

After a deep analysis of the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ series finale promo, it’s pretty clear that at least one person can definitely be ruled out as A.D. Come along for the ride and re-watch the promo so you can tell us if you feel the same!

Okay, stay with me here. The Pretty Little Liars series finale promo proves that Mona (Janel Parrish) can’t be A.D. Why? In the video, Mona says to a hooded figure, ““I never would have guessed it was you.” She’s totally talk to A.D. If Mona’s talking to A.D., then Mona can’t be A.D. I rest my case. I’ve written before that Mona simply can’t be A.D. Yes, she was the Original A and killed Charlotte (Vanessa Ray), but I truly don’t believe she’s been the one pulling the strings as A.D.

Granted, Mona is wearing a black hoodie in the promo, A.D.’s outfit of choice, and seen hitting Spencer in the head with something. Could Mona actually be going after Spencer’s (Troian Bellisario) twin, the person many think is A.D? Possibly. At the end of the day, Mona wants to protect the Liars, especially Hanna. Janel, 28, told us EXCLUSIVELY that Mona has a “soft spot” for Hanna, and “that’s kind of why she always ends up coming back to the good side.”

However, Janel thinks it’s still a possibility that Mona could be A.D. “[Mona could be] probably more than anyone on the show, which is what makes her a good suspect!”she told Just Jared Jr. “Mona was the Original A. No one is forgetting that!”

The Pretty Little Liars 2-hour series finale will air June 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. The final episode will be followed by a 1-hour tell-all special with stars Ashley, Troian, Shay Mitchell, 30, Sasha Pieterse, 21, Lucy Hale, 28, and showrunner Marlene King, 55.

