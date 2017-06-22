Otto Warmbier Funeral: Heartbreaking Pics From The Student’s Memorial Service

Rest In Peace, Otto Warmbier. A funeral was held for the late university student on June 22 in his home state of Ohio. See heartbreaking photos of the memorial service where thousands gathered to pay their respects.

Otto Warmbier was taken from us much too soon. The college student, who was arrested in North Korea and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor, tragically passed away at the young age of 22 on June 19. A memorial service was held at a high school on June 22 in Wyoming, Ohio. Thousands showed up to pay their respects, but many were turned away from the auditorium because it reached capacity at about 2,100. Inside Wyoming High School, Otto’s parents laid out the belongings he took to North Korea for his tourism trip in 2015. His brother, Austin, and sister, Greta, both made eulogy speeches. Lush plants were scattered across the auditorium, where a slideshow of Otto’s pictures played.

After the memorial service, people carried Otto’s casket out of the school and began the procession to Oak Hill Cemetery. Father Fred, who wore American flag tie, and his wife Cindy held hands and embraced each other as the hearse drove by. Hundreds pulled out tissues to wipe their tears away and many were seen hugging each other. As we previously told you, Otto died only six days after returning from North Korea in a coma. His family issued the following statement, “There is nothing more tragic for a parent than to lose a child in the prime of life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Otto’s family and friends, and all who loved him.”

For those who may not know, Otto was accused of stealing a propaganda poster from inside his North Korea hotel. Two moths after his imprisonment, he suffered a severe medical issue that caused neurological damage. North Korean authorities said his coma stemmed from a mix of botulism, a type of poisoning, and sleeping pills. U.S physicians, on the other hand, found no trace of botulism. The United States made diplomatic efforts to seek Otto’s release, and he was released in June.

HollywoodLifers, please keep Otto in your prayers and share your thoughts on his memorial service below.