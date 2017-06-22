Markelle Fultz & Lonzo Ball Go 1 & 2 In 2017 NBA Draft — See All Picks Here

Game on! Congratulations to Markelle Fultz who, on June 22nd, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Keep reading for all the picks and to learn who will be balling for your team!

The 2017 NBA Draft, began in New York with the Philadelphia 76ers choosing Markelle Fultz, the 18-year-old guard from the University of Washington. Markelle, a native of Maryland, will be playing for the 76ers, a team that struggled in the 2017 season winning only 28 games with 54 losses. There was a heated rivalry for the top spot in the draft between Markelle and Lonzo Ball, 19, who went second to the Los Angeles Lakers. Markelle averaged 23, 5 and 5 as a Husky and at 6’4″, 195 pounds, he is expected to make a difference for his new team almost immediately.

The Boston Celtics were slated to nab the top pick in the 2017 draft but traded away those rights to Philly giving them the opportunity to pick Markelle. What makes Markelle so desirable is his ball-handling skills, quick-footed agility combined with solid shooting. Markelle is already being compared to Golden State Warrior, 2017 NBA champion Stephen Curry, who can also pull back for a quick fadeaway jumper like Markelle.

Rounding out the top five picks in the 2017 NBA Draft, following the 76ers and the Lakers, are the Boston Celtics at the 3 spot, Phoenix Suns sit at 4 and the Sacramento Kings have the fifth spot. While the NBA fans all agreed on who would go at the 1 and 2 spots, the rest of the draft was a bit up in the air. So keep reading for all the results.

NBA Draft 2017, First Round Picks:

1. Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers

2. Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers

3. Boston Tatum, Boston Celtics

4. Josh Jackson, Phoenix, Suns

5. De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

6. Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic

7. Lauri Markkanen, Minnesota Timberwolves

8. Frank Ntilikina, New York Knicks

9. Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas Mavericks

10. Zach Collins, Sacramento Kings

