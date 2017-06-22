Miranda Lambert Admits She Enjoyed Recording Blake Shelton Breakup Album

After her divorce from Blake Shelton, Miranda totally poured her heart into her next album. It couldn’t have been easy, but, shockingly, the country singer admits that she really loved doing it.

Miranda Lambert’s most recent album, The Weight of These Wings, is full of songs about heartbreak and the process of moving on after a tough breakup. Obviously, it’s no secret that the record was inspired by her July 2015 split from Blake Shelton, 41, and we can imagine how hard it must’ve been for the 33-year-old to relive the heartbreak while writing the songs. Still, that doesn’t mean she didn’t appreciate the process. “I really enjoyed the process of this last record called The Weight of These Wings, because I took my time on it and I spent over a year writing for it,” Miranda tells BuzzFeed. “I sort of got to explore my songwriting in a different way than I ever have before.”

The album is without a doubt her most raw and emotional yet, but pouring her heart into the music like this definitely paid off — the record shot to the top of the country music charts, and the first single, “Vice”, was constantly on the radio last summer and fall. Now, it’s been nearly two years since the split, and Miranda is happily in a relationship with Anderson East, who she’s been dating for about a year and a half. Interestingly, both Miranda and Blake were at the CMT Awards earlier this month, but they were able to avoid a run-in at the high-profile, country music event.

Meanwhile, Blake has moved on, too, and is very happily in love with Gwen Stefani, 47. Gwen was going through a divorce at the same exact time as the 41-year-old was, and they were able to confide in each other while working on The Voice in 2015. And everybody’s happy!

