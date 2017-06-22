Miley Cyrus proved she’s ready for fun in the sun in a sexy bikini photo she shared on Twitter for the first day of summer! Her steamy pic will blow you away!

Miley Cyrus shared the perfect summer photo to kick off the season! The 24 year-old “Malibu” singer wrote, “Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit, sunshine (always spf), & goooood times!” on Twitter on June 21. She definitely celebrated the summer solstice in style in an adorable orange bikini that showed off her incredible beach-ready body. Miley kept most of her blonde locks hidden under a black baseball cap while she snacked on some fruit with her four-legged friends.

Two of Miley’s precious dogs Dora, a labradoodle rescue, and Emu the Shetland sheepdog lounged in the shade with her. You might remember Miley got a tattoo of little Emu in April. The little doggie portrait was inked in right above her fish tattoo and the symbol for her Happy Hippy Foundation. The singer and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 27, have always been serious animals lovers. Miley even hinted that they’d probably add some more pets to their family before having babies!

“I love pigs more than kids, to be honest,” she said in an interview with 104.3 MyFM in May. Liam made Miley stop from getting anymore dogs because they’ve already got seven and she doesn’t like being on puppy clean up duty! “I don’t pick up the poop so I don’t get to decide when we get another dog, apparently,” she joked. Miley explained that she loves being the mom that totally spoils her animals. “I’m the spa person. I do the pig massage, the pony braiding, I do the braids in their tail,” she said. Miley’s pets, dogs, and horses have got to be some of the most relaxed animals around!

