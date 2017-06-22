Milan Christopher Defends Full-Frontal Shoot: It Shouldn’t Be ‘Taboo’ For Men To Pose Naked

Milan Christopher doesn’t care what you think about his nude photoshoot! The ‘L&HH’ star defended posing full-frontal for ‘PAPER’, telling the mag that he wants to erase the male nudity ‘taboo’. Get it, Milan!

PAPER magazine started a minor uproar online June 21 when the publication published nude photos of cover dude Milan Christopher, 33. The Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star stripped down to his birthday suit for the magazine — and we mean completely. Milan recognized in his cover interview that his choice to go full-frontal would be controversial, but he frankly didn’t care. He wants all men to fell comfortable posing nude, just like he did!

“I just feel like in our culture it’s so taboo for a guy to show their bodies but it’s ok for a woman to do it. I just kinda want to break that,” Milan told PAPER. “I think I have a nice body and I think it’s art and I just think that it should be celebrated like they celebrate women’s bodies. So you know, I could be a guy and be gay and be black and be artistic and be artistic in a nude fashion shoot in the same way that anybody else could.”

He’s right, you know. Anyone, regardless who they are, should be able to pose nude if they feel comfortable doing so. They should look at Milan’s shoot for inspiration — or at least just because it’s incredibly hot. The uncensored pics (see HERE) show Milan in various states of undress, straddling a motorcycle pants-less, and relaxing like a pin-up model on sports cars. And yes, he’s 100% naked besides a snapback on his head! PAPER pointed out that he’s part of so many communities — he’s black, gay, and in hip-hop. Would any of these communities not understand his photoshoot?

“I think that all communities have like kind of walls that need to be broken down so I’m not really sure,” Milan said. “I’m not really sure which one would be like, ‘Oh, this is awesome,’ or which ones would be like, ‘He shouldn’t have did that,’ you know? I think it will be a mixture of both — I think that some people will see the art in it and I think that some people will see something else but that’s just human nature.”

He cited actor Burt Reynolds, now 81, who posed fully nude for Cosmo in the 1970s as his inspiration. It was super scandalous at the time. Though he didn’t go full-frontal, he was lounging on a bearskin rug with his butt exposed. The full nudity was definitely implied! “I want that ‘break the internet’ moment. I want people to look at this and be like, ‘Oh, wow, it’s ok.’ This guy is a musician, he’s on TV. He’s doing this, he’s doing that but it’s ok.”

He’s got the support of some Hollywood heavyweights on his side. Amber Rose, 33, who’s body confident and casual about going nude herself, applauded Milan for the photoshoot, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She’s proud of his courage, and wants to encourage him. In fact, she’s sending him a personal invitation to attend her annual Slutwalk in LA this summer!

