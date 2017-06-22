Marian Hossa Out For Next NHL Season After Developing Strange Skin Disorder — Everything To Know

Will Marian Hossa hang up his skates because he’s allergic to his gear? The NHL champ said he’d miss the 2017-18 season due to a skin condition, so learn why this shocking illness may end his career.

He’s been battling this undisclosed disease for years. The hockey world was rocked on June 21 after Marian Hossa, 38, of the Chicago Blackhawks said he would sit out the 2017-18 hockey season as he deals with a horrible skin disease. “Over the course of the last few years…I have been privately undergoing treatment for a progressive skin disorder and the side effects of the medications involved to treat the disorder,” he said in a statement. “Due to the severe side effects associated with those medications, playing hockey is not possible for me during the upcoming 2017-18 season,” he added. “While I am disappointed that I will not be able to play, I have to consider the severity of my condition and how the treatments have impacted my life both on and off the ice.”

The drugs are starting to wear off. Marian has been able to control this disease in the past, but the treatment is no longer working like it used to. “Because of the dramatic nature of the medications required and their decreasing effectiveness, we strongly support his decision not to play…” Dr. Michael Terry, the Blackhawks’ team physician, also said in the statement. It seems that the over the years, the disease has adapted to the medication used to control it. Since the treatments are so “severe,” amping up the dosage seems dangerous to Marian’s health.

This disorder might have something to do with his gear. While neither Marian nor the Blackhawks disclosed the exact name of his disorder, sources have told SportsNet that it may be a severe allergic reaction to his hockey gear. The condition might sound comical, but a source claims “it’s only funny to anyone who’s never had it.” Supposedly, the medication needed to combat the allergy is so powerful, doctors wanted to test his blood every few weeks to make sure there weren’t any horrible side effects.

If he retires because of this disorder, it’ll end an incredible career. Marian joined the NHL In 1998 after the Ottawa Senators picked him as the 12th overall NHL Draft pic. Since then, he’s made five NHL All-Star Game appearances, won three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals with three different teams, and became the 44th NHL player in the league’s 100-year history to score 500 goals.

If Marian’s allergic to the gear, he wouldn’t be the first one. If Marian has to choose to play hockey or being healthy, then it’s likely that he’s done with the game. The 3-time Stanley Cup champion, sadly, wouldn’t be the first player whose career was cut short by a skin disorder. Tom Reid, 70, said he was allergic to his gear, according to the Chicago Tribune, and he thinks at least 40 players retired during the 1970s because of “the gunk.”

