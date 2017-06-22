Yikes! ‘Dance Moms’ star Maddie Ziegler has slammed the popular reality show, which made her famous, ‘the worst.’ Making matters worse is that her harsh words come just as the show’s infamous star, Abby Lee Miller, prepares to go to prison. Is she being too harsh?

Dancing prodigy Maddie Ziegler, 14, expressed her true feelings about her time on the TLC television series Dance Moms and they’re not so kind! The reality star played a word association game for RAW while promoting her new film The Book of Henry with co-star Jaeden Lieberher, 14, in which she came up with a few words to describe her feelings on different topics. When Dance Moms came up, Maddie simply replied, “the worst.” Ouch! Is that a little too negative? It’s hard to say since she has expressed legitimate reasons for disliking the show in the past, but it seems all is well when it comes to her passion for dancing. She replied to that topic with an enthusiastic “amazing.” See some of the best pics of Maddie and her dances here!

Maddie’s comments come at a time when things are tough for her former Dance Moms dance coach Abby Lee Miller, 50, who was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison on May 9 after being indicted for fraud in 2015 and charged with 20 counts. The controversial star was known for being strict with her dance students on the show including Maddie, and often got in heated debates with parents about her coaching style.

Despite Maddie’s disappointments with Dance Moms, her exposure on the show has kept her busy with amazing opportunities such as teaming up with singer Sia, 41, for both her “Big Girls Don’t Cry” music video and “The Greatest” music video, as well as writing her own books, The Audition and The Maddie Diaries: A Memoir. We look forward to seeing what kind of incredible work the dancer does in the future!

