Liam Payne Sends Major Love To Harry Styles After Stepdad’s Death: ‘My Heart Goes Out To You’

Our hearts are breaking for Harry Styles after his beloved stepdad Robin Twist has died. In light of the tragedy, former 1Der Liam Payne sent Harry a heartfelt message. He recalled Robin had a ‘beautiful soul.’

Confirming that Harry Styles‘, 23, much-loved stepdad Robin Twist has died, Liam Payne, 23, paid the “kind” man a sweet tribute while offering his support to his friend and former bandmate. Taking to Instagram on June 22, the singer posted a photo of Robin with Harry’s mom, Anne Twist. But it’s his caption that really had us reaching for the tissues. “Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin,” Liam wrote. “What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today’s world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon. X.”

Talk about loving words! So far, Liam is the only One Directioner to reach out to Harry publicly. Harry himself hasn’t even spoken about the tragic news. While no cause of death has been revealed, Robin allegedly died on June 20, according to Radar.com. Anne and Robin tied the knot in June 2013, and he apparently had a very close relationship with the newly-solo artist. In fact, Harry proudly walked his mom down the aisle on her wedding day. Even sadder, a fan site claims Robin was only 49 years old.

But while Zayn Malik, 24; Louis Tomlinson, 25; or Niall Horan, 23, have yet to speak out about Robin’s death, fans have been extremely vocal, voicing their endless support and love for Harry. “So sad to hear about what happened to Robin. My thoughts are with his family! Rest in peace Robin. Stay strong @ Harry_Styles # RIPRobin,” one social media user wrote on Twitter. Another said, “I’m in tears now RIP Robin @ Harry_Styles stay strong, we are with u.”

We love how Liam is the one who directly reached out to Harry and offered his condolences in such a public way. After all, fans were unsure of their relationship after Liam dissed Harry’s new sound and first solo album. “Harry’s song I heard, and I’ll be honest with you, it’s not my sort of music,” he admitted in an interview with Music Choice when asked about Harry’s hit “Sign Of The Times.” “It’s not something I’d listen to, but I think he did a great job of doing what he wanted to do. That’s the way I’d put it best, I think.” Ouch! But it looks like that’s water under the bridge now.

