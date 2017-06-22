Liam Payne totally pulled a One Direction move when he performed his hit ‘Strip That Down’ on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on June 21, and we’re crying over it. Watch the video here to see what he did!

Liam Payne, 23, did an absolutely amazing job of performing his single “Strip That Down” on The Tonight Show, but he really got us when he pulled out a classic One Direction motion for the show. Watch the video of his performance above, and pause at 0:59 and 2:34 to see him flip the microphone just like in the old days!

“Did anyone else died when he flipped his mic. Like old 1D vibes? No, just me ok,” one fan commented on YouTube. Nope, you’re not alone, and we definitely shed a tear at the nostalgia of it all. “Hahaha yep. He’s so used to doing it on stage,” another fan pointed out. Aww! For reference, here’s a clip of Liam flipping his mic at a 1D concert back in 2012:

In general, many fans are considering this to be Liam’s hottest performance of “Strip That Down” yet, and we have to agree! We didn’t even miss Quavo, 26, who features on the song but wasn’t present for the performance. “Liam dancing is so hot,” one fan said of his U.S. solo TV debut, stating the obvious. (Same.) “I’m sorry but this song is literally the best song to dance to alone to in your bedroom,” another commented. Can’t wait to see what’s next from him, and of course we’re going crazy waiting for his full length album!

We’re hoping that Liam releases another new song soon. Who knows what he’s got up his sleeve?

