LeBron James Shares Insanely Sexy Shirtless Workout & You Won’t Be Able To Handle It

Talk about being hot in Cleveland! LeBron James shared a video of him working out without a shirt. While the sexy clip isn’t technically NSFW, it comes pretty damn close.

LeBron James, 32, may have been focused on keeping his balance during his June 20 workout, but fans that watched the video of him exercising were likely thinking about other things. The Cleveland Cavaliers star shared a clip of his exercise routine, and naturally – he was shirtless. If that wasn’t hot enough, LeBron was wearing a pair of workout pants (probably a pair Nike’s LeBron James brand performance pants) that left very little to the imagination. “Core and mind stability. Getting my cadence from the side, ” King James captioned the video. “Core stability” is right, as LeBron’s six-pack was on full display here. Damn, James. Looking sharp.

During the lead-up to the NBA Playoffs, LeBron James gave his fans a drool-worthy workout performance. A shirtless LeBron, rocking a pair of workout shorts that time around, danced around the gym in April 2017, strutting his stuff like a champ. Hey, if you have to get hot and sweaty, might as well bust a groove while at it. Thankfully, in both that dance video and this balance exercise, LeBron remained “safe for work.” No need flashing anything people shouldn’t see, right?

If LeBron’s workout is any indication, then the Cavs leader isn’t taking any time off following his team’s loss to the Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals. #IHaveToContinueToImprove was one of the hashtags on that balance video, and King James is determined to make the Cavs a team strong enough to dethrone the Dubs in the 2018 Finals. LeBron has already spoken to the Cavs management about beefing up the team by bringing in some free agents, a source close to the team EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that LeBron is hell-bent on bringing another championship to Cleveland.

Still, there’s plenty of time until the start of the 2017-18 NBA Season (which kicks off on Oct. 20, FYI.) So while LeBron will worker harder to improve, he can still find time to get in some fun. When his son, Bryce James, turned 10-years-old, LeBron cut loose by holding a massive party for his boy. There were water balloon fights, flag football games and LeBron dunking on Bryce’s friends. Maybe he was imagining that the little kid was secretly Kevin Durant?

What do you think about LeBron’s workout, HollywoodLifers?